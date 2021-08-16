$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.33. Lumber Liquidators reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lumber Liquidators.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $301.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.40 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LL shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

NYSE LL traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $20.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.51. Lumber Liquidators has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.38.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki acquired 5,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $99,905.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas T. Moore sold 10,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $221,151.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 51,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 11.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumber Liquidators (LL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.