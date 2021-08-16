$0.15 EPS Expected for Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ZIX’s earnings. ZIX posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIX will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ZIX.

Get ZIX alerts:

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 70.86% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of ZIX stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.05. 184,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,548. The stock has a market cap of $401.26 million, a PE ratio of -20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13. ZIX has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $10.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ZIX by 59.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ZIX by 284.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ZIX in the second quarter valued at $62,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in ZIX in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in ZIX in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

About ZIX

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZIX (ZIXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.