-$0.13 EPS Expected for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) will report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kingsoft Cloud’s earnings. Kingsoft Cloud reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kingsoft Cloud.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KC traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.12. The company had a trading volume of 8,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,461. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.38. Kingsoft Cloud has a one year low of $24.03 and a one year high of $74.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 1.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KC. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

