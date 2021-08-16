$0.07 EPS Expected for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) will report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. Sirius XM posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIRI. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.59.

NASDAQ SIRI traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $6.06. 218,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,921,455. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $8.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 126,175 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Sirius XM by 6.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,938,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,434,000 after purchasing an additional 709,398 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 0.8% during the first quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 1,532,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,252 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Sirius XM by 361.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 85,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 66,945 shares during the period. 13.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

