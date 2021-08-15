Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by South Shore Capital Advisors

South Shore Capital Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total transaction of $29,755,465.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,385 shares of company stock worth $113,847,420 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM traded down $7.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $355.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,739,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,626. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $242.40 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $371.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.18.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

