Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 41,096 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,663 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 41,096 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,561,122,000 after purchasing an additional 273,141 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in NIKE by 15.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,653,972,000 after purchasing an additional 910,648 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,059,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,469,680,000 after purchasing an additional 105,856 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $171.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.76. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $105.11 and a one year high of $174.38. The company has a market capitalization of $271.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

