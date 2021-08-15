Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 2,402 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,360,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,230,000 after acquiring an additional 76,155 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,339,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,370,000 after acquiring an additional 105,298 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,159,000 after buying an additional 139,074 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,038,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,889,000 after buying an additional 42,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 894,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,758,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

NYSE LYV opened at $81.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.22. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

