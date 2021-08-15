Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 191,326 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 66.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,362 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 191,326 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $55.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.17.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

