Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SPX (NYSE:SPXC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX (NYSE:SPXC) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $71.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SPXC. Sidoti started coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SPX currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of SPX stock opened at $64.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. SPX has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $67.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.43.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. SPX had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SPX will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SPX by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,926,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,578,000 after buying an additional 308,849 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SPX by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,663,000 after buying an additional 33,914 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SPX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,935,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,298,000 after buying an additional 158,650 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in SPX by 27.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,611,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,914,000 after buying an additional 348,506 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in SPX by 29.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,337,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,685,000 after buying an additional 303,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

