Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Morgan Advanced Materials plc provides ceramic materials. It engaged in design and manufacture components for use in ultrasonic Accoustic Doppler Current Profilers technologies for oceanographic, waterway and waste water usage. Morgan Advanced Materials plc is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of MCRUF opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.69. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc is a materials technology company, which engages in engineering of ceramics, carbon, and composites. It operates through Thermal Products, and Carbon and Technical Ceramics divisions. The Thermal Products division comprises thermal ceramics and molten metal systems. The Carbon and Technical Ceramics division consists electrical carbon, seals and bearing, and technical ceramics.

