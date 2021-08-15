Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:KAMN opened at $43.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.32. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kaman has a 12-month low of $37.99 and a 12-month high of $59.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kaman by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 16,768 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,761,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

