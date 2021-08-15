Zacks Investment Research Lowers U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Concrete Inc. operates as a provider of ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products; and precast concrete. The Company’s ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products segment produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates (crushed stone, sand and gravel), concrete masonry and building materials. Its precast concrete products segment produces and sells precast concrete products. Markets served by the Company include west Texas, northern California, New Jersey, New York, Washington, D.C., Oklahoma and the mid-Atlantic region. U.S. Concrete Inc. is based in Houston, Texas, USA. “

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on USCR. Truist raised their target price on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. CJS Securities cut U.S. Concrete from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

USCR stock opened at $73.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 1.36. U.S. Concrete has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $78.99.

In related news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 501 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $36,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $28,842.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $142,823 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 238,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,070,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,018,000 after purchasing an additional 64,986 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete in the second quarter valued at $56,364,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 55.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,728,000 after purchasing an additional 178,371 shares during the period. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc engages in the production of ready-mixed concrete. It operates through Ready-mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products segments. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment focuses on the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to the job sites of customers. The Aggregate Products segment produces crushed stone, sand and gravel from aggregates facilities located in New Jersey and Texas, Oklahoma, United States, Virgin Islands, and British Columbia, Canada.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Concrete (USCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.