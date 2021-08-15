Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Unitil (NYSE:UTL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

Separately, Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Unitil in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. Unitil has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.33. The company has a market capitalization of $744.68 million, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Unitil had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unitil will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unitil by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Unitil by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Unitil by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Unitil by 24.1% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Unitil by 35.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unitil

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

