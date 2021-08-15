Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company’s product pipeline consists of Flexitouch System(R), the Entré System and the ACTitouch System (R). Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $41.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.11. The firm has a market cap of $814.62 million, a PE ratio of 60.56, a P/E/G ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.59. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 6.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $371,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $45,825.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,174.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,145,000 after purchasing an additional 29,524 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,761,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,991,000 after acquiring an additional 346,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,468,000 after acquiring an additional 54,638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,698,000 after acquiring an additional 289,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,163,000 after acquiring an additional 14,219 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.