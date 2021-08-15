Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MultiPlan, Corp. provides solutions for healthcare. The company offers Services, such as medical payment integrity, dental payment integrity services, network-based services as well as analytics-based service. It serves commercial, property and casualty and government markets. MultiPlan, Inc. is based in New York. “

NYSE MPLN opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. MultiPlan has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $254.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MultiPlan will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 627.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,610,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,028 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MultiPlan by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,304,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MultiPlan by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,190,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,882 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $986,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 72.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

