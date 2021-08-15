Zacks Investment Research Downgrades GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GoHealth, Inc. provides health insurance marketplace. It offer health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, Medicare special needs plans; individual and family, dental, vision and other related plans, through its platform. GoHealth, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GOCO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist reduced their target price on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of GoHealth from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GoHealth from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of -10.71. GoHealth has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that GoHealth will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoHealth news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,055.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 33.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in GoHealth by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

