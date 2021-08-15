Zacks: Brokerages Expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Will Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to report $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.34. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $5.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.44.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total transaction of $514,752.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total value of $1,420,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,311,578.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,672 shares of company stock worth $8,201,409. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period.

NYSE SITE opened at $199.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.39. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $110.41 and a twelve month high of $206.26.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

