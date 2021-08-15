Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will report sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Hubbell reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year sales of $4.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hubbell.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.50.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 16.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,140,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 399,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBB stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,037. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $131.09 and a 12 month high of $208.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hubbell (HUBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.