Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.43 Million

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2021

Brokerages expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to post sales of $121.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $121.66 million. Brandywine Realty Trust posted sales of $126.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year sales of $486.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $485.47 million to $487.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $512.31 million, with estimates ranging from $508.15 million to $516.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 16.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDN. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of BDN stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.80. 1,073,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,106. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.68%.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $119,357.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 222,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,811,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,285,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,794,000 after purchasing an additional 448,536 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,650,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,894,000 after purchasing an additional 820,950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,233,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,388,000 after purchasing an additional 622,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,544,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,017,000 after purchasing an additional 251,035 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

