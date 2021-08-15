Zacks: Brokerages Expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.23 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will report sales of $3.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.24 billion. Baxter International reported sales of $2.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year sales of $12.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.60 billion to $12.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.09 billion to $13.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.82.

NYSE BAX traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $74.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,911,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $73.54 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the first quarter worth $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 63.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Baxter International by 57.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

