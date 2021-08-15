Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands reported earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.91 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tupperware Brands.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.20 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 98.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 2,006.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tupperware Brands by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TUP stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $24.77. 679,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,959. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.85. Tupperware Brands has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $38.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.45.

Tupperware Brands announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

