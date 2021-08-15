Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Will Announce Earnings of $3.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to post earnings per share of $3.86 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.83 and the highest is $3.90. Roper Technologies reported earnings per share of $3.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year earnings of $15.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.06 to $15.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $16.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.90 to $16.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.96.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,850,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,183,133,000 after acquiring an additional 65,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,571,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,030,262,000 after acquiring an additional 33,407 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,109,983,000 after acquiring an additional 386,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,120,000 after acquiring an additional 248,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP opened at $480.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $362.90 and a 1 year high of $499.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $475.40. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

