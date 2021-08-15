Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to Post $1.01 EPS

Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will report $1.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. NVIDIA reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $231.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $168.75 to $176.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $143.75 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.63.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.47, for a total transaction of $573,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,526,569.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.27, for a total transaction of $45,328,370.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,289,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 476,750 shares of company stock valued at $129,553,225 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,900,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 31.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,835 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 18.9% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,371 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $2.83 on Friday, reaching $201.88. The stock had a trading volume of 18,059,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,978,612. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $114.40 and a 1 year high of $208.75. The stock has a market cap of $503.08 billion, a PE ratio of 81.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

