Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to Announce $1.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.16. Home Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $4.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 36.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of Home Bancorp stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.35. 13,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,227. The stock has a market cap of $323.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Home Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $39.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $39,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,023,000 after acquiring an additional 48,707 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 298,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 11.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 61.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 17,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 339.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 32,913 shares in the last quarter. 39.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

