Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) will report earnings of $1.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the lowest is $1.36. ASGN posted earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year earnings of $5.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ASGN.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $974.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.25 million.

ASGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

ASGN stock opened at $106.31 on Thursday. ASGN has a 1 year low of $61.70 and a 1 year high of $110.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.19.

In other ASGN news, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASGN in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ASGN by 401.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASGN in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASGN by 4,262.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASGN in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

Featured Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASGN (ASGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.