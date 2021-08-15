Zacks: Analysts Expect TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Brokerages predict that TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TrueBlue’s earnings. TrueBlue posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that TrueBlue will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TrueBlue.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 10.15%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TBI. Sidoti upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,903,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,005,000 after acquiring an additional 404,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,366,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,742,000 after acquiring an additional 233,643 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,748,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,155,000 after acquiring an additional 48,610 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after acquiring an additional 228,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 820,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,071,000 after acquiring an additional 308,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

TBI traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.22. The stock had a trading volume of 77,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.70. TrueBlue has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.37.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

