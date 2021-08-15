Zacks: Analysts Expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings. Myers Industries posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE:MYE opened at $21.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15. The company has a market capitalization of $795.10 million, a PE ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Myers Industries has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $23.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.53%.

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $54,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Myers Industries by 22.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,121,000 after buying an additional 558,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,710,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Myers Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,854,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,687,000 after buying an additional 272,210 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the second quarter worth $2,289,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 196.8% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 156,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 103,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

