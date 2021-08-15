Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to Post $1.76 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) will announce earnings per share of $1.76 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. Sonic Automotive reported earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $8.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $8.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sonic Automotive.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 2.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 7.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after acquiring an additional 128,216 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.02. The company had a trading volume of 126,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,160. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 12.47%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonic Automotive (SAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.