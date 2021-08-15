Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SFL’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. SFL reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SFL.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. SFL had a negative net margin of 23.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. Norges Bank bought a new position in SFL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,609,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SFL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,904,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SFL by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,312,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 984,979 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SFL by 489.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 894,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in SFL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SFL opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. SFL has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $916.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.06.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SFL (SFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.