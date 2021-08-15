Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) will announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings. Yamana Gold reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Yamana Gold.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AUY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial raised Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank of Canada raised Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Yamana Gold by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 156,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 15,395 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 226.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 173,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 120,262 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,421,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 618,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 186,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.37. 14,812,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,599,234. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.41. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $6.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yamana Gold (AUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.