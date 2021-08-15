World Token (WORLD) Hits Market Cap of $2.52 Million

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last week, World Token has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One World Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0278 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. World Token has a total market cap of $2.52 million and $38,489.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00049145 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00133376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.74 or 0.00155447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,701.19 or 0.99805180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.26 or 0.00876765 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,255.04 or 0.06956344 BTC.

About World Token

World Token was first traded on January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,560,255 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

Buying and Selling World Token

