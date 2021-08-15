WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading Down 10.3% This Week

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $692.35 million and $23.73 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00001994 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00053348 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00029185 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00009370 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002179 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 936,522,390 coins and its circulating supply is 736,522,389 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

