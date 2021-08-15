Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 249.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,715 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Welltower were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Welltower by 145.1% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial raised Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho began coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.05.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $85.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

