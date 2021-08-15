Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 101 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,678,000 after purchasing an additional 135,841 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,367,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,510,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,226,000 after acquiring an additional 117,076 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 75.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 237,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,985,000 after acquiring an additional 102,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $3,463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,941.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,875 shares of company stock valued at $20,421,110 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.

CRSP opened at $126.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 2.25. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $76.71 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.22.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. Analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.