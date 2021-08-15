Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,005 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 11,452 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 165,798 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 121,463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 15,863 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,415 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,066,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 518,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,245,000 after acquiring an additional 92,116 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER opened at $42.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.56. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.48 and a 12-month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.28.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.