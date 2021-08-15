Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Paychex by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,226,000 after purchasing an additional 100,707 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Paychex by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,355,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,750,000 after purchasing an additional 246,042 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Paychex by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,180,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,704,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Paychex by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,056,000 after purchasing an additional 172,123 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX stock opened at $117.17 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.13 and a twelve month high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.62.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $3,370,539.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,305,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

