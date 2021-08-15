Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 505.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 41,437 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period.

VYM opened at $108.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.41. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $108.71.

