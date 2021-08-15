We Are One Seven LLC Has $2.46 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 257,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 120,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 16,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 25.4% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 21,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $28.19. The stock had a trading volume of 21,832,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,080,957. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

