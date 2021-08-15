We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 4,098 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,046,670,000 after buying an additional 369,456 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,424,000 after acquiring an additional 586,207 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,260,221,000 after purchasing an additional 123,752 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,354,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $828,166,000 after purchasing an additional 121,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after purchasing an additional 973,815 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.93.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LOW traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.51. 2,386,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,074,710. The stock has a market cap of $134.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.55. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

