WBH Advisory Inc. Purchases New Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Textron by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 11,018 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Textron by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 88,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Textron by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Textron by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TXT opened at $73.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.73. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.57.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

