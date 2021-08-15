WaykiChain (WICC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.01 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $39.68 million and approximately $7.01 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WaykiChain has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. One WaykiChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WaykiChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00058123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.08 or 0.00862818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00108182 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00044558 BTC.

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WaykiChain is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.