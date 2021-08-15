Wade Financial Advisory Inc Buys 4 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,308,000 after purchasing an additional 597,326 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 353.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,779,000 after purchasing an additional 488,608 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Alphabet by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $831,604,000 after purchasing an additional 252,373 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 57,108.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 249,563 shares during the period. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total value of $6,815,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 451,863 shares of company stock valued at $284,497,177 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,768.12. 626,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,421. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,618.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

