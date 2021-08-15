Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Down 7.9%

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)’s stock price dropped 7.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.31 and last traded at $12.31. Approximately 72,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,443,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $777.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 2.43.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VUZI. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vuzix during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vuzix during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vuzix during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vuzix during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vuzix during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 33.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)
Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.
