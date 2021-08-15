Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Down 7.9%

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)’s stock price dropped 7.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.31 and last traded at $12.31. Approximately 72,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,443,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $777.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 2.43.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 29.77% and a negative net margin of 137.70%. The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VUZI. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vuzix during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vuzix during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vuzix during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vuzix during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vuzix during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 33.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

