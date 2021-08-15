VouchForMe (IPL) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.00

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One VouchForMe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $199,225.97 and $2.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VouchForMe alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00057659 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00015762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.20 or 0.00857454 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00107216 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00044310 BTC.

VouchForMe Coin Profile

IPL is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VouchForMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VouchForMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.