Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) General Counsel Sells $182,407.28 in Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $182,407.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $46.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -270.87 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.74. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter.

VCRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.90.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

