Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. provides an alternative investment platform principally in Brazil. The company’s business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial advisory business. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

Separately, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.33.

VINP stock opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $730.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24. The company has a current ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.72. Vinci Partners Investments has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $19.46.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VINP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter valued at $383,000. 21.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vinci Partners Investments (VINP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.