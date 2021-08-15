ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on VRAY. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ViewRay from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ViewRay from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ViewRay has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.60.

ViewRay stock opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ViewRay has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $7.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $903.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.05.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 183.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that ViewRay will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $25,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,813,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,798,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 383,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ViewRay by 12.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,420,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after buying an additional 152,374 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in ViewRay during the second quarter valued at about $404,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in ViewRay by 12.7% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in ViewRay by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,080,000 after buying an additional 599,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

