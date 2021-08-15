Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Research Coverage Started at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VSCO. Evercore ISI started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.60.

NYSE VSCO opened at $74.77 on Thursday. Victoria’s Secret has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $76.00.

