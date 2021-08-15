Versor Investments LP Trims Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Insperity were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Insperity by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Insperity by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Insperity during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Insperity by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSP. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Insperity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.77.

NSP stock opened at $105.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $105.57.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 209.97%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

In related news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,563,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $442,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,189.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,069 shares of company stock valued at $7,817,318. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

