Versor Investments LP Purchases New Shares in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,949,000 after buying an additional 276,098 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,016,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,303,000 after buying an additional 171,546 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,479,000 after buying an additional 33,807 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,875,000 after buying an additional 34,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 766,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,763,000 after buying an additional 148,832 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAN shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

MAN stock opened at $122.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.66. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $125.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

